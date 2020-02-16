BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting that happened on Stratford Road, near Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The two men, ages 19 and 21, were taken by vehicle to Buffalo General Hospital, where they told staff they had been shot. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The men were later transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

Buffalo Police said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

