2 people indicted on murder charge in connection to Ashley Street stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were indicted on a second-degree murder charge on Thursday in Erie County Court.

Troy K. Holman, 20, and Mikel Ayala, also 20, were arraigned on Thursday morning. If convicted of the felony, they both face up to 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Holman and Ayala stabbed 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez multiple times during a May 15 dispute. They say the incident happened inside a home on the 200 block of Ashley Street, south of Broadway.

Sanchez was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.