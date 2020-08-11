2 people in Jamestown arrested after argument over property

One of the individuals arrested allegedly poked the victim in the chest repeatedly. The other person allegedly hit the victim's car with a dog crate.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two people in their 20s were arrested for criminal mischief and harassment on Wednesday in Jamestown after an argument over a piece of property.

State troopers went to a residence in Jamestown where there was a report of a disturbance. Troopers say their investigation revealed that a victim got into an argument with Adam Apperson, 24, and Michelle Wynn, 27, both of Jamestown over "returning a piece of property."

Wynn allegedly poked the victim in the chest repeatedly. Apperson allegedly took a dog crate and struck the victim's car with the crate, causing damage to the vehicle.

Wynn was arrested for harassment in the second degree, and Apperson was arrested for criminal mischief in the forth degree.