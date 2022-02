A spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a SWAT team was called to a scene on the first block of 7th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are in custody after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a SWAT team was called to a scene on the first block of 7th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

A Crisis Management vehicle was also seen outside the apartment by a 2 On Your Side photographer.

Buffalo Police have not released any other details at this time. They say the incident is under investigation.