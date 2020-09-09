2 people face federal charges for actions in Rochester protests

The pair were charged with civil disorder for obstructing police officers during Saturday's demonstrations. The U.S. Attorney's office called them 'bad actors.'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Federal prosecutors are filing charges against people who were part of the protests seen in Rochester over the last week over the death of a man in police custody there.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced Wednesday that two people have been charged with civil disorder for obstructing police officers during Saturday's demonstrations, calling them "bad actors" who ruin things for the peaceful protesters.

Those charges could carry five years in prison, if they're convicted.

On Tuesday, top police leaders in Rochester announced that they are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, Mayor Lovely Warren said Tuesday.

La’Ron Singletary, the city’s police chief, is among those retiring, as is Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and possibly other senior commanders, Warren said.

Warren made the surprise announcement of the retirements at a City Council briefing being held online. Council members had expected the chief to appear in person to discuss ongoing protests over Prude’s death.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died several days after an encounter with police on March 23. Officers who found him running naked down the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.