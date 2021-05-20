2 people arrested in connection to Town of Tonawanda armed robberies

Town police say Abdi Kadir and Austin Del Valle, both 23 years old and from Buffalo, have been charged in connection to Wednesday's motel robberies.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police arrested two people from Buffalo in connection to armed robberies of motels.

Town police say Abdi Kadir and Austin Del Valle, both 23 years old and from Buffalo, have been charged in Wednesday's incidents. The first robbery happened at 5:20 a.m. at a motel on Grand Island Boulevard, and the second happened at 7:48 p.m. at a motel on Sheridan Drive.

Kadir has been charged with robbery, burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of weapon, and criminal mischief in connection to the Sheridan Drive robbery. He was also charged in the Grand Island Boulevard robbery earlier.

Del Valle has been charged with robbery and grand larceny in connection with the Sheridan Drive robbery.

Town of Tonawanda Police say surveillance footage from the Grand Island Boulevard robbery was used to identify a vehicle used in the incident.

When officers later responded to the Sheridan Drive robbery, they "located and stopped a vehicle matching that description as it fled the area," police said.