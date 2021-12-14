2 officers injured in prison attack

Inmate attacks officers with metal pot, sends one to hospital.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Two officers were injured at Wende Correctional Facility last week when they were attacked by an inmate serving 46 years to life for a double homicide in 2014.

On Monday, Dec. 6, an officer opened the cell of the inmate so he could go take a shower. When the inmate refused to come out, the officer stepped inside the cell. The inmate then charged at him, and struck the officer with a metal pot, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc.

Following the attack, the officer activated his alarm, and a second officer responded. The second officer was also struck multiple times, but was able to get the inmate into a body hold and force him to the ground.

The attack ended once the inmate was in handcuffs. He was then remanded to a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

“This was a savage, brutal attack on two officers by an inmate who will only get a slap on the wrist with the current disciplinary system," said Western Region Vice President Mark Deburgomaster. "[Officers] deserve a system in place that protects them from inmates who literally have nothing to lose by committing unprovoked violent attacks. It is like putting a bullseye on every officers’ back.”

The first officer who was initially attacked sustained lacerations to his head, ear, and chin as well as a bruise to the back of the head. He was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he received treatment. He did not return to duty. The second officer was treated on site for swelling and remained on duty.