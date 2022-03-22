2 officers cleared in shooting on Hertel Avenue, suspect facing charges

The DA announced that the two officers, Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos have been cleared following an investigation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Eric County District Attorney held a news presser on Tuesday to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened on Hertel Avenue.

Dominique D. Thomas, 31, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on two counts of menacing a Police Officer or Peace Officer (Class “D” felonies).

On March 14, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, Thomas with a knife, allegedly started coming at the officers in the stairwell of an apartment building.

The officers recognized the man was having a mental health crisis and they retreated. Allegedly, Thoman kept coming after them outside the building. It was at that point that the officers opened fire, according to BPD.

Thoman was taken to ECMC where he was treated for multiple injuries.

The police officers were not injured during the incident and the review by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office found that the actions of the officers were justified.

Also, Thomas was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count of menacing in the Third Degree in a separate case. The DA's office said that on August 4, 2020, Thomas allegedly threatened to kill his doctor after being treated at ECMC.

He is scheduled to return on both cases on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

A forensic examination was ordered by the Court to assess the defendant’s mental health.