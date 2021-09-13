2 Niagara men pleaded guilty to role in fatal arson

Damion Ellis and Zachary Preisch entered guilty pleas for a fire they caused in July 2020 that killed one person.

Damion Ellis and Zachary Preisch, both 19, entered guilty pleas on Monday for starting a fire by setting off fireworks inside an apartment. The fire killed 52-year-old Ward Schaal who lived in the building, according to authorities.

Ellis pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and Preisch pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Preisch also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for separate and unrelated incidents in Niagara Falls.

The pair are set to return to court on Nov. 16. Ellis faces up to five years and Preisch up to seven.

“This was a senseless tragedy,” District Attorney Brian Seaman said. “The defendants’ reckless conduct led to the loss of a life for which these defendants will now be held accountable.”