2 Michigan men plead guilty following high speed flight that began in Lewiston

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Michigan men pleaded guilty to a charge of high speed flight after they failed to stop for an inspection at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and made it down to Dunkirk before they were arrested.

Donyell Williams, 26, and Johnny Greer, 19, entered their guilty pleas Friday in U.S. federal court in Buffalo. They face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The incident started on March 5, when federal investigators say Williams, who was driving a Jeep Commander with Ohio license plates, failed to stop for a federal inspection for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Rather than stopping at 9:54 p.m., investigators say they drove around a tire-deflating strip before heading south on the 190, then west on the 90, at speeds as high as 95 to 110 mph.