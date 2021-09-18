2 men shot near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive Friday night

Police said two men, a 22-year-old and a 28-year-old were shot while sitting inside of a vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two men are recovering after being shot Friday night.

Officers were called to an area near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police said two men, a 22-year-old and a 28-year-old were shot while sitting inside of a vehicle.

Both men are currently listed in stable condition at ECMC.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.