BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon.

The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.