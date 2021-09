Police said the two men were driven to ECMC in civilian vehicles just before 4 p.m. after they were shot on Goodyear Avenue.

Police said the two men were driven to Erie County Medical Center in civilian vehicles just before 4 p.m. after they were shot on Goodyear Avenue.

Police said a 25-year-old man was treated and released, and a 27-year-old is listed in stable condition.