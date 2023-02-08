2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew, and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday, and the DA's office said both have been indicted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst.

Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).

According to the release, on Oct. 28, 2022, just before noon, Evans and Shadle allegedly broke into a home on Bucyrus Drive with the intent to commit a burglary.

Once inside the home, they threatened the homeowner and beat him during the robbery.

Evans and Shadle also allegedly bound the victim, which caused severe lacerations to his arms. Both men ran from the home after allegedly stealing various items

A family member came home and found the victim, and he was transported to ECMC where he was treated for serious physical injuries to his head, chest, arms, and legs.

Evans and Shadle are scheduled to return on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. for a pre-trial conference. Both were held without bail.

If convicted, Evans and Shadle face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.