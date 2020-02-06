2 men charged in connection with incident that injured 3 police officers

Semaj T. Pigram, 25, and Walter B. Stewart, Jr., 28 have each been arraigned in court on several charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo men are facing charges in connection with an incident that injured three law enforcement officers.

Semaj T. Pigram, 25, and Walter B. Stewart, Jr., 28 have each been arraigned on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class “C” felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class “E” felony.

The Erie County District Attorney's office say Pigram and Stewart, Jr. were allegedly passengers in a vehicle Monday evening when the vehicle drove through a blockcase of law enforcement officers at a protest outside the E-District police station on Bailey Avenue.

Investigators say a loaded handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle. Official say the handgun was reported stolen from West Seneca earlier this year.

Pigram and Stewart, Jr. are scheduled to return to court on June 22.

The judge set bail for Pigram at $100,000. Stewart, Jr.'s bail was set at $175,000. Stewart, Jr. was also wanted on other warrants unrelated to this incident.

If convicted on all charges, both men face a maximum of 15 years in prison.