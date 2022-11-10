2 men arrested following North Tonawanda home invasion

A woman said 2 men, showing a long gun and a hatchet, broke into her home on Nov. 5 and stole property. She said 1 of those men was dressed as a police officer.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda.

Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:

one felony count of first-degree robbery;

one felony count of second-degree assault;

one felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and

one felony count of fourth-degree conspiracy.

Both men have been arraigned and are being held at Niagara County Jail, pending bail.

North Tonawanda Police said officers were called to the 100 block of 5th Avenue at 7:23 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The caller had said two men, showing a long gun and a hatchet, broke into her home and stole some property, including cash.

One of those men was dressed as a police officer, the woman said, adding that both wore ski masks.

Police called it a targeted robbery.