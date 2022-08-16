2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

Joshua J. Hammer was detained and charged with reckless endangerment among other charges.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.

A search warrant of the house was executed by Jamestown Police Department and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force. The handgun allegedly used by Hammer was found. That gun has been reported as stolen. Additionally, a set of brass knuckles were also recovered.

A man with an outstanding warrant was located in the residence while the search was underway. Larry J. Whitehill Jr., 42, was taken into custody.

Both Hammer and Whitehill were taken to Jamestown City Jail where they await arraignment.

Hammer is charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree (two counts), menacing in the second degree (two counts), criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Whitehill is charged with being a fugitive from justice.