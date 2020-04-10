2 men arrested for possession of controlled substances on I-86

Two men in their 30s, both from Ohio, were arrested on Friday after a traffic stop in Cattaraugus County.

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. — Two men in their 30s, both from Ohio, were arrested on Friday after a traffic stop in Cattaraugus County led to troopers allegedly finding controlled substances.

New York State Police say that James S. Vondrak, 33, of Parma, Ohio, and Shaun J. Smith, 37, of Brunswick, Ohio, were both arrested during a traffic stop on I-86 in Great Valley.

Troopers allege that Vondrak was in possession of cocaine and LSD, and that Smith had LSD and Xanax. Smith did not have a prescription, according to the troopers.

Vondrak and Smith were both arrested for two counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and have appearance tickets for Great Valley Town Court later this month.