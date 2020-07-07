2 juveniles charged with assault following videotaped attack in North Tonawanda

Police say two juveniles have been officially charged with assault in the third degree, adding that two additional juveniles will be charged in the near future.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A few days after a 14-year-old girl was attacked at the North Tonawanda High School Athletic Field, two juveniles have been charged with assault, according to the North Tonawanda Police Department.

The police department conducted an investigation after the assault was reported by the victim's mother. Detectives then identified all parties involved and set up interviews will all the juveniles and their parents.

Police say two juveniles have been officially charged with assault in the third degree, adding that two additional juveniles will be charged in the near future. All four will be issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear at the probation department.

The parents of the four individuals involved were also issued a notice of the violation of the city's bullying and harassment ordinance.