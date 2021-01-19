2 juveniles, 1 adult arraigned in deadly Lockport shooting

The shooting took place at a Halloween party on 43 S. Niagara Street on October 17, 2020. Five people were injured, and Cheyenne Farewell was killed.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arraigned Tuesday on an indictment in relation to a deadly shooting that happened at a Halloween party in Lockport last year.

The shooting took place at a house on 43 S. Niagara Street on October 17, 2020. Five people were injured, and Cheyenne Farewell was killed.

Back in October, officials announced that a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were both placed under arrest and have been charged with intentional murder and weapons possession.

Now, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman says two adolescent offenders have been charged with murder in the second degree, along with multiple counts of assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

An adult, Jonathan Frey, was also charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree. The District Attorney's Office says this charge comes from his "participation in the offenses."