2 Dunkirk men arrested following report of shots fired on Leopard Street

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two men from Dunkirk are facing charges following a shooting incident Friday morning, according to the Dunkirk Police Department.

Dunkirk Police officers were called to the 600 block of Leopard Street just after 9 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were told that people had fired several shots toward a garage then fled in a red sedan.

Shortly after, officers saw the suspect vehicle speeding southbound on Central Avenue. A shot pursuit ensued and ended on Day Street in Fredonia, where three suspects inside the vehicle then fled on foot.

Personnel from the Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, SUNY Fredonia, New York State Police and FBI searched the area and located two men a short distance away. Jesus A. Montero-Perez, 22, and Kenyis M. Gonzalez-Torres, 20, were both taken into custody.

Batavia Police say at this time the third person has not been located, but is believed to be unarmed and does not pose an immediate threat. However, during the investigation, police say they located and secured the weapon that they believe was used in the incident.

Montero-Perez and Gonzalez-Torres were both taken to Dunkirk Police Headquarters for processing. Montero-Perez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. Police say Gonzalez-Torres had outstanding previous bench warrants through Dunkirk City Court.

Both were arraigned in Dunkirk City Court and remanded to Chautauqua County jail; Montero-Perez is being held on $100,00 bail, while Gonzalez-Torres is being held on $25,000 bail.