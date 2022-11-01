2 children break into Jamestown High School

Jamestown Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced on Tuesday that the district is aware of the incident and the matter has been turned over to police.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Public Schools put out a statement on Tuesday stating that it was aware of a recent incident were two children entered Jamestown High School after hours to steal items.

In the announcement Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker stated that the two juveniles did not attend JHS. The children have been identified, but because they are minors their names have not been released.

Video of the incident was captured and has been given to police and courts for further action.

The district is working with Jamestown Police and the school resource officer to investigate and press charges.

In response to after hours entry, additional monitoring will be added to the building day and night. The district has also requested the police department increase monitoring of the building.