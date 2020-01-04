BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested and charged with allegedly killing a Buffalo man last week, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

On Friday evening Wilfredo "Tito" Justiniano, 50, was shot multiple times near Lakeview Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. Police say Justiniano died in result of the gunshot wounds.

Josean Roman-Cruz, 37, and Elsa Escalera-Flores, 35,were picked up by members of the US Marshal's Violent Felony Warrant Squad late Tuesday morning in Amherst, and were turned over to Buffalo homicide investigators.

Roman-Cruz has been charged with murder in the second degree as well as criminal possession and criminal use of a firearm. Police say Roman-Cruz also faces a weapons count in the Town of Amherst.

Escalera-Flores has also been charged with murder as well as weapons possession counts for allegedly aiding Roman-Cruz.

