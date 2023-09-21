2 charged with making threats at Buffalo mosque

Buffalo Police say the incident happened on the 1900 block of Genesee Street just before 8pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were arrested Wednesday, accused of making threats to people during a religious service at a local mosque.

Officers were called to a report of men being inside the mosque without permission. According to police, the men alleged made threats towards people in the mosque during a religious. The men refused to leave until members call police.

Police were able to identify the two suspects following an investigation. They were arrested a block away from the mosque.