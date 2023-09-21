x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 charged with making threats at Buffalo mosque

Buffalo Police say the incident happened on the 1900 block of Genesee Street just before 8pm.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were arrested Wednesday, accused of making threats to people during a religious service at a local mosque. 

Buffalo Police say the incident happened on the 1900 block of Genesee Street just before 8pm.

Officers were called to a report of men being inside the mosque without permission.  According to police, the men alleged made threats towards people in the mosque during a religious.  The men refused to leave until members call police. 

Police were able to identify the two suspects following an investigation.  They were arrested a block away from the mosque.

Robert Lawrence, 23, of Buffalo and Davious Kapinski, 31, of Buffalo are both charged with one count Disruption or Disturbance of a Religious Service, Funeral, Burial or Memorial Service, and one county each Harassment in the Second Degree.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Driver accused of hitting people in Niagara Falls turns herself in

Before You Leave, Check This Out