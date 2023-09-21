2 charged with making threats at Buffalo mosque

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were arrested Wednesday, accused of making threats to people during a religious service at a local mosque.
Buffalo Police say the incident happened on the 1900 block of Genesee Street just before 8pm.
Officers were called to a report of men being inside the mosque without permission. According to police, the men alleged made threats towards people in the mosque during a religious. The men refused to leave until members call police.
Police were able to identify the two suspects following an investigation. They were arrested a block away from the mosque.
Robert Lawrence, 23, of Buffalo and Davious Kapinski, 31, of Buffalo are both charged with one count Disruption or Disturbance of a Religious Service, Funeral, Burial or Memorial Service, and one county each Harassment in the Second Degree.