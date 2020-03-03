LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Lewiston Police announced two arrests in connection with a shooting on Sunday.

Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Lewiston and Michael S. Printup, 18, of Niagara Falls are charged with burglary and assault.

RELATED: 1 person dead, 3 arrested after Tuscarora Reservation home invasion

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday for shots fired in the area of Mount Hope Road at 4:48 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who said three armed intruders were in his house.

"There was a confrontation, and there was gunfire that was exchanged," Previte said. "In that confrontation, during that confrontation, the homeowner was struck, and the homeowner also returned fire and struck one of the suspects that entered into his house as well."

By the time officers had arrived, Previte said the suspects and their vehicle had already left the scene.

Officers there, with help from a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on the scene, "were able to render first aid, probably life-saving first aid, by a tourniquet to the victim," Previte said.

Previte said the homeowner was then taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said as patrols were responding to the scene, one patrol "was able to pick up a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, in the vicinity of where the shooting took place."

Filicetti said officers stopped the vehicle on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield following a lengthy pursuit.

Three men were taken into custody at that time. Police have not released information about the third suspect.

A fourth suspect was given first aid at the scene but couldn't be revived and was declared dead.

Printup and Dubec were arraigned in court. Dubec's bail was set at $100,000 and $200,000 bond. Printup's bail was set at $10,000 or $20,000 bond.

RELATED: Police: Elderly man with dementia hit by car on Military Road

RELATED: Tonawanda woman facing identity theft charges