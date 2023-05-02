2 arrests made following discovery of kilo of fentanyl in Cheektowaga

Deputies pulled over 44-year-old Robert Hernandez and 49-year-old Reinaldo Gonzales on the Thruway near the airport.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's deputies and federal agents found one kilo of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the DEA, that's enough to kill 500,000 people.

Two men from the Dominican Republic were taken into custody Friday on federal drug charges.

Deputies pulled over Robert Hernandez, 44, and Reinaldo Gonzales, 49, on the Thruway near the airport. That's when they say K-9's allegedly detected narcotics.

“The danger that fentanyl poses to our community and to those within our correctional facilities cannot be ignored. I promised to dedicate resources to remove this deadly poison from our streets. This seizure has undoubtedly saved lives. I want to thank the deputies, detectives, officers, and agents that worked diligently on this investigation,” Sheriff John C. Garcia stated in a press release.