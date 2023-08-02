2 arrested in connection to Ulta Beauty larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of two people connected to a larceny from an Ulta Beauty store.
Deputies responded to a larceny complaint at the Ulta on Transit Road in Clarence on Tuesday just before 6 p.m.
With the assistance of a company GPS tracking device, police were able to track down the suspects and pull them over on Northland Avenue in Buffalo where the driver and passenger, 29-year-old Taylor Johnson and 25-year-old Charlie Brown, both of buffalo, were taken into custody.
Deputies report seeing a purse that contained perfumes in plain view.
Security camera footage also captured video of the suspects alleged theft.
Both were charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000 and grand larceny 3rd. Brown was wanted by Niagara Falls Police for grand larceny charges. They were turned over to Niagara Falls Police and Johnson was released on appearance tickets.