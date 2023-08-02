2 arrested in connection to Ulta Beauty larceny

Two people were arrested for possession of $3,000 or more of stolen property.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of two people connected to a larceny from an Ulta Beauty store.

Deputies responded to a larceny complaint at the Ulta on Transit Road in Clarence on Tuesday just before 6 p.m.

With the assistance of a company GPS tracking device, police were able to track down the suspects and pull them over on Northland Avenue in Buffalo where the driver and passenger, 29-year-old Taylor Johnson and 25-year-old Charlie Brown, both of buffalo, were taken into custody.

Deputies report seeing a purse that contained perfumes in plain view.

Security camera footage also captured video of the suspects alleged theft.