19-year-old Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A teenager from Niagara Falls has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl to death at a Buffalo bus station nearly two years ago, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A 19-year-old woman, whose name has not been provided, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony, following the incident on May 29, 2020.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, around 8:30 p.m. on May 29, both teenagers were involved in an altercation at the Ellicott Street bus station in Buffalo. During the altercation, the Niagara Falls woman stabbed the victim in the upper chest. The victim later died from the injury.

The district attorney's office says the Niagara Falls woman was 17-years-old at the time of the incident and is eligible to receive youthful offender status when she's sentenced in April. If she is granted youthful offender status, the district attorney's office says the teenager will face a maximum sentence of four years in prison.