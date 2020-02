BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were called to Kamper Avenue just before 1:30am Thursday.

Detectives say a 19-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire inside a home. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim may have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.