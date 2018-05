BUFFALO, NY - A 19-year-old Buffalo man has died following Sunday's shooting on Hirschbeck Street.

Buffalo Police say they responded to a call of a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of Hirschbeck.

The 19-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was declared dead on the scene by authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

