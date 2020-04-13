ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a 19-year-old has been arraigned on several charges after allegedly stealing an SUV, firing a gun at an off-duty police officer, and being in possession of an illegal handgun.

Keinn A. Moore, of Buffalo, was arraigned on Friday for eight charges, including seven felonies and one misdemeanor. Moore faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Moore was allegedly involved in a series of events on Thursday, April 9.

It is alleged that Moore stole an SUV from an address on Esser Avenue in Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. He then allegedly fired a gunshot at an off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant, who was driving a vehicle near Huntley Road and Burke Drive around 6:30 p.m.

The lieutenant was not injured.

Moore allegedly left the scene using the stolen SUV, but was found not long after near Kensington Avenue and Century Road. Officers say they found an illegal handgun and a counterfeit hundred dollar bill in his possession.

Moore has been charged with criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, a class B violent felony; attempted assault in the first degree, a class C violent felony; criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C violent felony; reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony; criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony; grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony; criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Moore will return to court for his felony hearing on May 8, at 9:30 a.m. He's been remanded without bail.

