19-year-old pleads guilty to murder in 2 separate homicide cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder in two separate homicide cases, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office says the first murder happened on Dec. 24, 2020 when Calvin D. Clemons intentionally shot and killed Felix Aguirre, 17, with an illegal weapon. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while Aguirre was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second deadly shooting happened on March 29, 2021 around 8:13 p.m.

While allegedly acting in concert with another person, Clemons stole a backpack belonging to a 20-year-old Lockport man. During the robbery the victim, who was identified as Trenten Jacob Sink, was shot in the leg, chest and the side of his body. Sink was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

The District Attorney's Office notes that a 17-year-old male has been indicted for his alleged role in Sink's murder.

Clemons pleaded guilty Thursday morning to the highest sustainable charges against him. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second degree, both class A-I felonies.