18-year-old sentenced for 2 carjacking-related crimes in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Cheektowaga has been sentenced to time behind bars for carjacking and attempted kidnappings that took place in September of last year.

Josue Lubala of Cheektowaga was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison followed by six years post-release supervision. Lubala pleaded guilty to the following charges last month:

One count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felony)

Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree (Class “B” violent felonies)

One count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of attempted robbery in the first degree (Class “C” felony)

Lubala was arrested following two attempted kidnappings and carjackings in Cheektowaga.

A woman reported being abducted at knifepoint on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 in the Town Park parking lot closest to the library at Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane.

Cheektowaga Police were called by Buffalo Police and were informed that a woman had reported being kidnapped in Town Park and was driven to the city.

Officers then traveled to Broadway and Wick Street to talk with the victim. The 38-year-old woman said that she was babysitting a friend’s 2-year-old child, and around 11 a.m., as she was about to drive away and leave the park for the day, she was approached by a man she had seen in the park earlier.

Lubala opened her car door and while showing her a knife, ordered the woman to the passenger seat, then drove away with the woman and child in the car.

The car was driven by the suspect to Wick Street in Buffalo where Lubala allowed the woman and child to gather their belongings before he pulled away, he gave the woman $5 for the bus.

Less than 24 hours later around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022, Cheektowaga Police got a call of another possible carjacking happening in the parking lot of the Alexander Community Center at Town Park.

When police got to the scene, they said another female victim reported a man matching the same description as Lubala had got into the driver seat of the running car she was seated in.

The 29-year-old woman also said that she was ordered at knifepoint to stay in the car but told police that she pulled the keys from the ignition, jumped out of the car, and ran toward the building. A witness called 911.