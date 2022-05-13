18-year-old pleads guilty to felony charges after being arrested 8 times for vehicle-theft related crimes

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that Kahill Reeves, 18, pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge in each case against him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teenager has pleaded guilty to felony charges after being arrested eight times over the course of two months on vehicle-theft related crimes in Erie County.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that Kahill Reeves, 18, pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge in each case against him. Reeves pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree (class D felonies), one count of grand larceny in the third degree (class D felony), four counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class E felonies) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the second degree (class E felony).

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the first crime happened on Dec. 31, 2021. A victim called 911 after seeing their vehicle being driven in the area of Doat Street and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo by an unknown person. The vehicle was originally reported stolen from Cheektowaga.

Officers later saw the vehicle being driven on Genesee Street and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Reeves refused to pull over and proceeded to crash the vehicle into a parked car on Suffolk Street near LaSalle Avenue. Reeves was issued an appearance ticket.

The second incident occurred on Jan. 11 when a Buffalo Police officer saw Reeves driving a stolen vehicle on Keystone Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Cheektowaga.

According to the DA's Office, Reeves stopped the stolen vehicle and tried to run away and evade arrest along with other occupants in the vehicle. After a brief chase, Reeves was taken into custody on Wex Street and was issued an appearance ticket.

The third incident happened on Jan. 12 when Reeves was seen sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Town of Tonawanda the day before. The owner of the vehicle reportedly left the vehicle running without the key inside. Reeves was issued an appearance ticket.

The fourth incident happened a few days later on Jan. 20. Reeves was spotted driving a stolen vehicle on East Delavan Avenue near East End Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen the day before from Amherst.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop Reeves led officers on a chase through city streets. The DA's Office says the car Reeves was driving hit another car during the chase with such force that it flipped and totaled the other vehicle. Reeves was arrested and held pending his arraignment.

The fifth crime occurred on Feb. 1, when Reeves stole a vehicle left running in a driveway without the keys inside. The DA's Office says the owner of the vehicle saw his car being backed out of the driveway and proceeded to run after it. Reeves and an unidentified adolescent offender allegedly tried to flee by getting a ride from a rideshare driver. Both were located and arrested. Reeves was arraigned and released under supervision.

According to the DA's Office, the adolescent offender was 17-years-old at the time of the incident. He was charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The sixth alleged crime occurred on Feb. 7 when Reeves and two co-defendants were spotted sleeping in a stolen vehicle that was parked on Colvin and Crescent avenues, according to the DA's Office. The vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the Town of Tonawanda after the keys were left inside. Reeves and the two others in the vehicle were all charged and given appearance tickets. The DA's Office says Reeves failed to appear in court because he was in custody in Niagara County.

One of the co-defendants in the vehicle was given an "adjournment in contemplation of dismissal," according to the DA's office. Meanwhile the other defendant pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct.

A seventh crime occurred on Feb. 17 when Reeves was reportedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Cordova Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Bailey-Kensington area and didn't have a key inside. Reeves was issued an appearance ticket.

The eighth crime took place on Feb. 21 when Amherst Police responded to reports of larcenies from parked cars on Florence Land and Glenhaven Drive. When the suspect vehicle was spotted, Reeves refused to stop and lead police on a chase through Niagara County. Reeves was issued an appearance ticket to be arraigned in the Amherst Town Court.

Back in March, Flynn said his office had filed a motion to request that Reeves be held without bail for "committing additional felonies while being released for previous felony arrests." The motion was granted and Reeves' release was revoked.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Reeves faces a maximum sentence of 36 years in prison. If sentenced as a youthful offender, Reeves faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.