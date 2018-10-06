NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An 18 year old was taken into custody before entering the Thunder of Niagara air show on Sunday because he had a gun.

According to the U.S. Air Force Reserve, crews were conducting random vehicle inspections at the gate during admission just before 10 a.m.

One individual, an unnamed 18-year-old driver, was found to have a hand gun.

He was taken by Troopers to the State Police Niagara barracks, and the incident remains under investigation.

Officials say the incident did not pose a threat to the remainder of the air show.

© 2018 WGRZ