18-year-old Buffalo woman shot, killed early Sunday morning

A 16-year-old girl was also shot. Buffalo Police detectives say it happened after they left a party near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old girl injured during a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the two arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. with gunshot wounds. They showed up in a personal vehicle.

The 18-year-old from Buffalo was declared dead upon arrival at ECMC, according to police. The 16-year-old from Buffalo is listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police detectives say the 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were shot while inside a car after leaving a party near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.