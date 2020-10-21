x
17-year-old in stable condition following Buffalo shooting

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot Tuesday night near Timon Street and Dodge Street.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the city's Masten Park neighborhood.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot around 9:15 p.m. near Timon Street and Dodge Street. The teenager was brought to Oishei Children's Hospital by ambulance where he's currently listed in stable condition. It was the third time Tuesday that police had responded to a shooting in the city. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at  (716) 849-2255.

