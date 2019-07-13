BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to police, a 17-year-old boy died after a shooting occurred on Briscoe Avenue near Walden Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Another teen, a 15-year-old boy, was also shot. He was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he was treated and released.

The 17-year-old was taken to ECMC with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The boys' names have not been released at this time.

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the overnight shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to text or call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.