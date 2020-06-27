17-year-old dies after being shot at weekend Syracuse party

Chariel Osorio was shot Saturday when at least six people opened fire at the densely packed party.

Chariel Osorio was shot Saturday when at least six people opened fire at the densely packed party. Other shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53 and were expected to survive.

Osorio received his high-school diploma hours before the shooting. Nearly 200 people attended a vigil in his honor Thursday.