17-year-old charged following Jamestown burglary

When officers arrived to Allen Street Liquor they say the front door of the store was shattered.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 17-year-old man is facing charges following a burglary early Thursday morning in the City of Jamestown.

Officers from the Jamestown Police Department were called to Allen Street Liquor, located at 340 Allen St., around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived to the scene they say the front door of the liquor store was shattered. Police were told a man had fled the scene of the burglary going towards Barrows Street.

A short time later, police located a man nearby who reportedly matched the description that was given. The man allegedly had two bottles of liquor of the store and was taken into police custody without incident.

The man has been identified as a 17-year-old from Washington State. His name has not been released at this time.