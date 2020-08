The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Thomas Street and Metcalfe Street in Buffalo, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a 17-year-old from Buffalo was shot in the arm Friday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Thomas Street and Metcalfe Street in Buffalo, according to police.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. He was treated and released.