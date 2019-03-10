BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in leg on Wednesday in North Buffalo and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Buffalo Police say the incident happened on Shoreham Parkway, two blocks northwest of the intersection of Delaware and Hertel avenues.
Buffalo detectives are investigating the incident.
