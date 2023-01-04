16-year-old sentenced in connection to stabbing at a BPS school

The teen pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced by a designated Youth Part judge.

The teen pleaded guilty to stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street. The 17-year-old spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony) on Dec. 2. As a youthful offender, she received a split sentence of six months in jail followed by five years of probation