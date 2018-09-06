BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police responded to ECMC at approximately 12:20 p.m., after a 16-year-old girl arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the first block of Carl Street.

Police say the victim was initially listed in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2018 WGRZ