BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Officers were called to Holden Street and Jewett Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a male victim was shot. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing his name, but did say he was 15-years-old and from Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

