15-year-old arrested in Grand Island threat incident

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly impersonating a Grand Island school principal and threatening students to send explicit pictures of themselves.

On June 22, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a home in Erie County.

The search warrant was in relation to a complaint made earlier this month by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threated if explicit photos of them were not provided. Troopers say the teen allegedly used multiple social media platforms to communicate the threats.