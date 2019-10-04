BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than a pound and a half of marijuana was found inside a small speaker on Tuesday at the Peace Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

A 29-year-old man citizen of the Netherlands arrived at the Peace Bridge, via taxi, after he said took a trip to Niagara Falls. During a secondary inspection, the officers found 689.9 grams of marijuana in 10 vacuum-sealed packages inside a small speaker in the man's luggage.

According to customs, those packages were also wrapped in electrical tape and carbon paper.

The man and the marijuana were then turned over to Buffalo Police. He faces a charge of criminal possession of marijuana, a felony.

