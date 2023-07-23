14-year-old hit by a vehicle in Niagara Falls, alleged driver arrested

Police said the incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Motel Saturday and the young teen is currently in critical condition.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls said a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Motel and the young teen was taken to Oshei Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Two adults were also hit and treated at NFMMC for injuries that were less severe.

The city said an arrest was made Sunday and the driver is facing a charge of one count of attempted assault in the 1st degree but police said that charge could be upgraded once they know more about the 14-year-old’s injuries. The driver is also facing a charge of two counts of assault in the 2nd degree for the two adult victims.