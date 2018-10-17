JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - 14 people are facing charges following a methamphetamine bust in Jamestown.

According to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., a federal grand jury returned a 42-count indictment Wednesday which charged 14 people with meth conspiracy.

Some were also charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, methamphetamine, as well as using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 14 arrested are as follows:

Zackiel Fields, Jr.;

Ernest Cauley, Jr., a/k/a L.A., a/k/a Ernie;

Jamell Trapp, a/k/a K.S.;

Ramael Fields;

Stephanie L. Harrison;

Marcus Martin Bowman;

Danny W. Michael, Ill;

Alexis V. Hall;

Destiny J. Hare;

Andrew C. Bennett;

Searcy E. Fields;

Jacob A. Motherwell;

Michael A. Davis

Stacie N. Yancer

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Astorga says, according to the indictment and a previous complaint, the 14 defendants are alleged to have operated the drug trafficking ring since March 2017.

When law enforcement executed search warrants during their investigation, they found 10 firearms, ammunition, more than 20 cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and money.

Kennedy says defendants Marcus Martin Bowman, Ernest Cauley, Jr., Jacob A. Motherwell, Alexis V. Hall, and Stephanie Harrison have been released on conditions. The others remain detained.

If convicted, methamphetamine conspiracy carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

