13-year-old arrested in connection to a bartender assault Saturday

A 13-year-old suspect has been charged with assault in the second degree and menacing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 13-year-old has been arrested on charges for allegedly assaulting a bartender on Saturday, according to Buffalo Police.

Police officers responded to a gun call around 6:45 p.m. over the weekend at the 300 block of Ellicott Street.

Police reported that two individuals entered the bar and demanded to be served. When the bartender asked for identification one of them displayed what looked like a pistol before hitting the bartender on the head.

The two suspects were apprehended after a short foot chase, according to police. A BB gun was reportedly recovered.